Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases rise to 9
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
According to the Ministry, the 50-year-old man had travelled to the United Kingdom and returned home on the 21st of March 2020.He started exhibiting mild symptoms of the Wuhan virus prompting the Coronavirus team to assess him on the 1st of April.
Read the full statement below:
