Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases rise to 9

The Ministry of Health has reported that Coronavirus cases have risen to nine after a Harare man tested positive.

According to the Ministry, the 50-year-old man had travelled to the United Kingdom and returned home on the 21st of March 2020.

He started exhibiting mild symptoms of the Wuhan virus prompting the Coronavirus team to assess him on the 1st of April.

Read the full statement below:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...