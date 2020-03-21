Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases rise to 9
Kasukuwere's movement offers solution to fighting Coronavirus
'MDC leader raped a woman in South Africa...Tsvangirai negotiated his release'

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases rise to 9



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Ministry of Health has reported that Coronavirus cases have risen to nine after a Harare man tested positive.

According to the Ministry, the 50-year-old man had travelled to the United Kingdom and returned home on the 21st of March 2020.

He started exhibiting mild symptoms of the Wuhan virus prompting the Coronavirus team to assess him on the 1st of April.

Read the full statement below:

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 196