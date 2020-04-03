Home | World | Africa | 'MDC leader raped a woman in South Africa...Tsvangirai negotiated his release'

United Kingdom-based Human Rights activist Pedzisayi Ruhanya has alleged that a senior MDC official was arrested in 2011 after raping a cleaner at a hotel in South Africa.

In a Twitter thread posted on Friday Ruhanya said, "Magaliesburg is a town, 55km outside of Joburg. MDC held a retreat at Magalies Bush Lodge 2011. One of its rebels raped a cleaner who had come to prepare his room. Tsvangirai negotiated his release b4 he was deported. Hons Khupe, Bhebe have fine details."

Ruhanya would not be drawn to mention the name of the accused person, leaving room for speculation. However, he gave a hint by adding that the said official has a litany of women abuse cases on his head.

"Surely raping a woman cleaner at a lodge and constitutionalism are not compatible. There is a litany of cases of abuse of women against this MDC rebel that he needs to spell out as he fights for constitutionalism in his party. The rule of law does not entail abuses."

When asked why he kept the information for this long, Ruhanya said, "Got it this week from a colleague in South Africa."

