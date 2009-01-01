Home | World | Africa | Bulawayo city fathers have headache over water crisis

Bulawayo City Councillors have headaches on how they should resolve the water problems bedeviling the city amid concerns supply dams levels of water were fast deteriorating at the same time the rainy season has since ended.

According to latest council minutes, Councillor Silas Chigora applauded the Committee for the work done in providing clean water although the Committee had not met for a longtime.

He wanted to know if the Committee had augmentation strategies.

Councillor Mlandu Ncube felt that Government should assist the City to be water secure on the Independence celebrations that were scheduled for Bulawayo.

"These were national celebrations and a lot of dignitaries and people would be coming into the City and the City needed assistance in making sure there would be enough water for the celebrations," reads the minutes in part.

"Councillor Donalrdson Mabutho felt that prayer sessions should be conducted as well as other traditional rain making ceremonies. Previously elders would visit Njelele Shrine for rain making ceremonies. After those ceremonies the City would receive rains."

Another councillor was of the view that a serious water campaign should be done.

"This campaign would raise awareness worldwide on the water situation in Bulawayo. The City of Cape Town in South Africa did a similar campaign 3 years ago. Once this was done the City would receive a lot of assistance towards water provision.Alderman Clayton Zana did not support the water awareness campaign. Bulawayo had water challenges but the City had clean water delivered to residents," reads the minutes in part.

"Campaigns of such a nature could scare away potential investors."

