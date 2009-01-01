Home | World | Africa | US records biggest daily death toll

There were 1,169 coronavirus-related deaths in the US in the past 24 hours, America's Johns Hopkins University reported on Thursday.

This represents the biggest daily death toll in any country since the outbreak began in China late last year.

Nearly 6,000 people have now died in the US, with more than 244,000 confirmed infections.

New York City is the worst hit place, with more than 1,500 deaths.

Meanwhile, the US Navy has removed a captain from his post after he warned that urgent action was needed to contain a coronavirus outbreak on his ship.

The captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, Brett Crozier, wrote a letter to his bosses saying that urgent action was needed to prevent American troops from dying. The letter was later published in the San Francisco Chronicle, having apparently been leaked.

"He exercised extremely poor judgement," said Acting US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

He said the letter "created the impression the navy was not responding to his questions".

At least 100 people aboard the vessel have been infected, reports say.

Uninfected members of the 4,000 crew are being quarantined on the US island territory Guam.

