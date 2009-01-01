Plumtree residents must understand meaning of lockdown - Mpofu
"Plumtree residents you must understand the meaning of lockdown. Stay at home. Don't visit your neighbours. I am shocked to see people going door to door collecting covid19 donations. Just imagine the entire area can be infected. Even the monies we donate can pass on the virus," Mpofu said.
"Plumtree is a border town. It is vulnerable let us be careful. STAYHOME."
Police have since started arresting people who are defying the lockdown order.
