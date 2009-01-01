Home | World | Africa | Plumtree residents must understand meaning of lockdown - Mpofu
Plumtree residents must understand meaning of lockdown - Mpofu



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 19 minutes ago
Former MDC legislator for Bulilima East Norman Mpofu has warned the residents that they must know the meaning of lockdown amid concerns that they continued to defy the order meant to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

"Plumtree residents you must understand the meaning of lockdown. Stay at home. Don't visit your neighbours. I am shocked to see people going door to door collecting  covid19 donations. Just imagine the entire area can be infected. Even the monies we donate can pass on the virus," Mpofu said.

"Plumtree is a border town. It is vulnerable let us be careful. STAYHOME."

Police have since started arresting people who are defying the lockdown order.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

