Home | World | Africa | I am disappointed by MDC Alliance leaders behaviour - ZimFirst leader

The ZimFirst Leader Maxwell Shumba has expressed disappointment by the MDC Alliance leaders for attacking the courts for passing a judgement which resulted to their loss.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that MDC leader Nelson Chamisa was not a legitimate leader of the MDC.

"Selectively Attacking Court Rulings is Hypocrisy. As a founding member of MDC and now former member, I am deeply disappointed by my former colleagues now belonging to the MDCA who are either viciously attacking or mocking the Supreme Court ruling against their dear leader," he said.

"Their abhorrent actions render their claim to be fighting for democracy and rule of law in Zimbabwe now sound hollow. One cannot purport to be fighting for the rule of law at rallies and white papers but fail to respect the rule of law in real life. Democracy is rooted in the respect of rule of law."

He said it is sad to say the world is watching with dismay the hypocrisy.

"I urge my former colleagues to move on respectfully from this debacle guided by the provisions of yesterday of Supreme Court ruling . Any other action stinks hypocrisy and make a naked statement that you are no better than the ZANU PF you wish to replace. Preserve your dignity," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...