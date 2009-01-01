Home | World | Africa | Traditional healer blasts experimental Covid-19 drugs

Zimbabwean popular traditional healer Sekuru Banda has castigated all drugs that are not authorized by World Health Organizations (WHO) which might be used to experiment on the deadly Coronavirus.

The traditional healer said they is no cure yet for the disease and people should desist from fake social media claims that a cure was discovered in America.

"It is disturbing to note that social media is awash with experimental drugs said to be manufactured in America meant to be used on Africa that should be ignored," Banda said.

"WHO should be on the fore-front in telling us on the cure not individuals and other traditional leaders should also desist from duping people with fake medicines," he added.

Zimbabwe has recorded nine confirmed Covid-19 cases and one falality.

The country is now on day 5 of total lockdown in mitigating the Covid-1

