Ex-convict kills grandmother with a spade

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 13 minutes ago
AN ex-convict from Bulilima has been arrested for allegedly fatally assaulting his maternal grandmother using a spade two weeks after being released from prison after accusing her of causing his initial arrest.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday at around 8PM in Matjinge Village, Bulilima District.

He said the suspect Mpilwenhle Mabhena (25) who was released from prison on March 13 struck his 75-year-old grandmother, Sibikwaphi Ncube with a spade on the head while she was asleep.

"I can confirm that we recorded a murder case in Matjinge area in Bulilima where a man struck his 75-year-old grandmother with a spade on the head and she died on the spot. Mpilwenhle Mabhena who is an ex-convict arrived home at around 8PM and found his grandmother asleep in the kitchen hut with her grandchildren," he said.

"He took a spade and struck his grandmother on the head and her grandchildren were woken up by the old woman who screamed for help. Mabhena fled from the homestead and Ncube died on the spot as a result of the attack. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and Mabhena was arrested."

Chief Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to desist from engaging in violence.

A source who preferred anonymity said Mabhena accused his grandmother of reporting him to the police resulting in him being arrested and jailed.

Chronicle could not immediately establish the charges that led to Mabhena's jailing and how long he was incarcerated.

