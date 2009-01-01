COVID-19: Mnangagwa meets business community
- 2 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
President Mnangagwa has this morning met with business leaders drawn from various sectors of the economy at State House to discuss responses to the Covid-19 pandemic.Some of the issues raised at the meeting include support the business community is rendering to Government in fighting the pandemic, measures to keep industry and commerce operational and stability of prices of basic commodities among others.
More to follow...
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 197