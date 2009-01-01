Home | World | Africa | COVID-19: Mnangagwa meets business community

President Mnangagwa has this morning met with business leaders drawn from various sectors of the economy at State House to discuss responses to the Covid-19 pandemic.Some of the issues raised at the meeting include support the business community is rendering to Government in fighting the pandemic, measures to keep industry and commerce operational and stability of prices of basic commodities among others.

More to follow...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...