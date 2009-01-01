Home | World | Africa | Zupco disinfection programme launched in Manicaland province

The Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) has rolled out a termini and buses disinfection programme in Mutare as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Launching the programme to disinfect bus termini and buses in Mutare, ZUPCO regional manager Tito Chirau commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa for facilitating procurement of disinfectants which has made the programme feasible.

He said the buses will be disinfected regularly while termini will be disinfected after every three days.

'We want to thank his Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa for facilitating the donation of the chemicals. Our buses are going to be disinfected regularly while the bus termini in the city will be disinfected after every three days," said Tito Chirau-ZUPCO regional operations manager

City of Mutare Health Services Director Dr Anthony Mutara and Manicaland Province Health Administrator Samson Nyoni said the programme is an important step towards controlling the spread of coronavirus.

'The current developments helps the city to reduce the spread of corona virus. However, there is need for people to increase compliance to the government lockdown guideline,' said Dr Anthony Mutara-City of Mutare Director health Services.

Manicaland Transportation Association Chairperson Esau Mupfumi said safety measures will be implemented for the few people who are allowed to travel to protect them from COVID-19.

"We are urging people to stay home and avoid going to buses. We are disinfecting our buses to fight the disease for the lockdown to be a success," Esau Mupfumi-Manicaland Transport Association Chairperson.

As the government is implementing measures to reduce spread of COVID 19, it is also imperative for citizens to adhere to set guidelines.

