Zupco disinfection programme launched in Manicaland province
- 2 hours 23 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Launching the programme to disinfect bus termini and buses in Mutare, ZUPCO regional manager Tito Chirau commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa for facilitating procurement of disinfectants which has made the programme feasible.
He said the buses will be disinfected regularly while termini will be disinfected after every three days.
'We want to thank his Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa for facilitating the donation of the chemicals. Our buses are going to be disinfected regularly while the bus termini in the city will be disinfected after every three days," said Tito Chirau-ZUPCO regional operations managerCity of Mutare Health Services Director Dr Anthony Mutara and Manicaland Province Health Administrator Samson Nyoni said the programme is an important step towards controlling the spread of coronavirus.
'The current developments helps the city to reduce the spread of corona virus. However, there is need for people to increase compliance to the government lockdown guideline,' said Dr Anthony Mutara-City of Mutare Director health Services.
Manicaland Transportation Association Chairperson Esau Mupfumi said safety measures will be implemented for the few people who are allowed to travel to protect them from COVID-19.
"We are urging people to stay home and avoid going to buses. We are disinfecting our buses to fight the disease for the lockdown to be a success," Esau Mupfumi-Manicaland Transport Association Chairperson.
As the government is implementing measures to reduce spread of COVID 19, it is also imperative for citizens to adhere to set guidelines.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles