WATCH: Tsholotsho man slits open father's throat



A Tsholotsho man, suspected to be suffering from a mental illness, cut open his father's throat in a gruesome murder.
Villagers quickly apprehended the man and took him to the police.

Veteran broadcaster Ezra "Tshisa" Sibanda shared a video of villagers tying the man's hands before taking him to the police.

[embedded content]

"Horror in Tsholotsho! A young man by the name of Welcome cut his father's throat killing him instantly. The community of Dlamini in Tsholotsho was left dump founded & extremely shocked by the incident.

"The villagers effected a citizen arrest and marched the young man to the police station. Many people  suspect Welcome might be having some mental illness to commit such a horrifying murder," said Sibanda.

In the video, the man shows no remorse and does not answer questions from villagers who want to know why he committed the callous murder.

