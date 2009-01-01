Home | World | Africa | Police do not have the power to ban alcohol - Mahere
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
MDC official and legal guru advocate Fadzayi Mahere has said the police do not have the constitutional or statutory power to ban anything but instead they must enforce the law.

"While the consumption of alcohol may have possible undersirable effects during this period, the Police  do not have constitutional or statutory power to ban anything.

They're not lawmakers.They must enforce the law as stated not enforce rules they make up," reads Mahere's tweet.

Mahere was responding to permanent Secretary for information Nick Mangwana's tweet on the ban of selling of alcohol in retail outlets to minimize social disorder.

"Police have banned the sale of alcohol in retail outlets countrywide in the wake of the 21-day national lockdown.The ban was effected yesterday to minimise social disorder and allow shops to sell only "essential" products during the shutdown," Mangwana said.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
