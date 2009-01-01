Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Selling of beer unbanned...police issue strong warning





This is a developing story...

The Herald newspaper has reported that the Zimbabwe Republic Police have reversed the banning alcohol sales saying supermarkets and registered bottle stores can now continue selling beer on condition it is consumed off the premises.The paper captured national police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who warned drinkers against gathering outside their homes.In South Africa, alcohol and cigarettes have been banned until the 21 days of locked have passed.

