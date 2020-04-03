Home | World | Africa | Chamisa registers National Democratic Movement party - Fake news
Chamisa registers National Democratic Movement party - Fake news



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 30 minutes ago
There is a letter circulating on social media purporting that the embattled MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, has written to the Zimbabwe Elections Commission notifying them that he has registered a new political party.

The letter dated 3 April 2020, has been dismissed as a fake and desperate attempt to mislead Zimbabweans.

Below is the letter:
"This is to notify you that we, the NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC MOVEMENT (NDM), are a political party duly established by founding members in accordance with our Constitution and in terms of the laws of Zimbabwe.

"It is the intention and objective of our Party to contest local. parliamentary and presidential elections as they may constitutionally occur.

"We wish our Party to be included on the ZEC's stakeholder database and mailing list for notification when appropriate meetings arise.

"Our contact official is: Mr Chalton Hwende NDM Interim Spokesperson Mobile Phone: +263 772 601 ISO WhatsApp: +263 772 940 489."

