Home | World | Africa | PHOTOS: ZRP uses Public Order Vehicles to sanitise COVID-19 hotspots

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has partnered Harare City Council in disinfecting suspected Covid-19 hotspots using Public Order Vehicles (POVs).

The POVs are being used to disinfect suspected hotspots such as Mbare Musika, Simon Muzenda street, Copacabana, Market Square, Charge Office, residential areas among other areas. Mbare flats such as Matererini, Matapi are among other areas which will be disinfected.

Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they are actively involved in the Covid-19 management situation.

"We have partnered with the City of Harare where we have provided some POVs to fumigate public places which are normally frequented by members of the public including Mbare Musika, Copacabana, Market Square, Road port and other places."

He urged members of the public to observe measures put in place by Government to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...