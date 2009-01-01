Home | World | Africa | Africans are not human guinea pigs
Komichi in trouble over Chamisa firing speech
Zimbabwe's policy on Covid-19 nonsensical, says former minister

Africans are not human guinea pigs



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 54 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
While the whole world really confronts  the Codiv-19 virus  and having lost already thousands of people in Asia, in Europe and in America, precisely in the United States, we, Africans must go farther than everyone. 

According to Jean-PaulMra a French doctor and Camille Locht, Africa is a huge laboratory full of prostitutes  in which studies and tests of all kinds can be done. This shameless racism is deplorable.

It must be stated categorically that many Africans have never gone to France to beg for life that the French doctors feel we are lesser humans.  We are all undergoing difficult times where it is not necessary to raise provocative emotions.

Why not go to China where it all started? What logic is there in rushing to Africa ignoring their Italian and Spanish neighbours who are perishing today? We condemn unreservedly this unjustifiable insult. 

These French missed a little bit in hiding their deep racism.

Iphithule Thembani kkaMaphosa (National Spokesperson-ZAPU. Zimbabwe.)

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 178