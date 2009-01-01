Zimbabwe's policy on Covid-19 nonsensical, says former minister
"Government needs to have a serious rethink about aspects of their #Coronavirus policy.People are being crammed into Zupco buses and police vehicles but people driving alone, walking their dogs etc are being arrested. This is nonsensical.#Zimbabwe," said Coltart via Twitter.
Hundreds of people were arrested across the country for defying the total lockdown and today marks the 6th day of Zimbabwe's lockdown.
