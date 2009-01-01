Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe's policy on Covid-19 nonsensical, says former minister

MDC official David Coltart has condemned government policy of arresting people who are walking aimlessly while leaving people who are defying social distancing at Zupco buses.

"Government needs to have a serious rethink about aspects of their #Coronavirus policy.People are being crammed into Zupco buses and police vehicles but people driving alone, walking their dogs etc are being arrested. This is nonsensical.#Zimbabwe," said Coltart via Twitter.

Hundreds of people were arrested across the country for defying the total lockdown and today marks the 6th day of Zimbabwe's lockdown.

