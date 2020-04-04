Home | World | Africa | Chamisa sends a pophetic message to Zimbabweans

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says Zimbabwe is about to experience a move of God that shall make the country the wisdom center of all nations.

In a message posted on Twitter on Saturday Chamisa said, "Zimbabwe is about to see God's powerful move. We shall soon be the hub of new development modes in the world. We shall be the wisdom center of the entire continent. We shall have a new song of joy. A new anthem and new wealth. Oh I see all these new things. Everything NEW! I smell change. Change is in the air!"

Chamisa urged Zimbabweans to enter into a period that has never seen before during the trying times of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

ITS REVIVAL TIME..Please be safe!It's time to live and love than ever before!

"May the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you,your family,your trade,and society now and forevermore."COVID-19 must fall!#ZimLOC#Godisinit pic.twitter.com/gvuUWCqZLx — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) April 4, 2020

"ITS REVIVAL TIME..Please be safe! It's time to live and love than ever before! "May the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you, your family, your trade, and society now and forevermore."Concerning police brutality and raiding of vendor's wares, he said, "Solution for our market places....Empathic leadership and solution-based thinking must neither burn nor destroy the fruit of labour by toiling citizens. Our nation must never waste what it produces!

"Panoda kugadziriswa apo.The police must be citizens' best source of safety, protection and pride! We will fix all this in no time!"

