PHOTO: Armed soldiers invade Mbare

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 39 minutes ago
Armed members of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces were spotted in Mbare on Saturday as they resumed their duties of assisting the police in enforcing the 21-day lockdown regulations.

On Friday evening Presidential spokesperson George Charamba warned youths that the soldiers were back in town.

"Said Charamba, "MaFACE angu ekumaGhetto, kindly note that pranks and drinking sprees in streets this evening will come to grief!!!! THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN!!!!!!!"                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

