PHOTO: Armed soldiers invade Mbare
- 39 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Armed members of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces were spotted in Mbare on Saturday as they resumed their duties of assisting the police in enforcing the 21-day lockdown regulations.
On Friday evening Presidential spokesperson George Charamba warned youths that the soldiers were back in town."Said Charamba, "MaFACE angu ekumaGhetto, kindly note that pranks and drinking sprees in streets this evening will come to grief!!!! THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN!!!!!!!"
