So much noise about the Supreme Court judgement

Dear MDC-Alliance,

Please note I'm not a legal fundi but I strongly believe we have learned and respected judges so I won't dispute the judgement but pause a few layman pointing questions which I think led to this much talked judgement.

On the burning issue of Chamisa being MDC- A President, I would like to know which party did Chamisa "bring" to the Alliance? I think the Alliance was a coalescence of different political parties in a bid to dislodge ZANU PF. If Chamisa was riding on no party then he cheated other parties as he contributed nothing towards the Alliance. I also wonder why Chamisa and his fellows in MDC-A refer to Tsvangirai as the founding father of their party when we all know this Alliance came into existence after Tsvangirai's death (MHSRIIP).

Chamisa as acting President of MDC-T. It is common knowledge that soon after the death of M.R.Tsvangirai, Chamisa ruthlessly and unashamedly declared himself the A. President without following the party's constitution which favoured Madame Khupe (sorry madam Chamisa don't believe in women bosses). It follows that this very MDC-T with Chamisa as A. President morphed to MDC-A. If a thief forms a church and changes his name should he not be arrested and tried in a court of law? I used to highly respect lawyers but with what is happening within the MDC, a party with the highest number of lawyers in the world I now realise its very true that "mbeva zhinji hadzicheri mwena". Maybe Chamisa is impervious to advice or its a question of them being educated but not learned.

Food for thought. Is MDC-Alliance a whole constituted political party, I wonder! Maybe Mwonzora and Coltart can fully answer this question to the benefit of is all.

God bless Zimbabwe

Munya Shumba