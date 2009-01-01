Home | World | Africa | Chamisa ignores Supreme Court ruling

OPPOSITION MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has ignored the Supreme Court ruling and will remain focused on fighting the spread of COVID-19 instead of dealing with people in "political grief" after losing at the party congress last year, his camp said yesterday.

There has been pressure on Chamisa to react to the Supreme Court ruling which on Tuesday ordered the party to revert to its February 2018 structures and that MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe convenes for an extraordinary congress within three months to elect a new leader.

However, the MDC Alliance leader has refused to comment on the matter since the Tuesday judgment.

But the MDC deputy secretary-general Jameson Timba said there was no reason why Chamisa should comment on the latest ruling as it did not concern him and had nothing to do with their party.

"Why should he say anything about something that doesn't concern him? The only people who should be talking about it are Thokozani Khupe and Morgen Komichi together with their planner Douglas Mwonzora," Timba said.

"The president is busy attending to issues of national importance and particularly in the wake of COVID-19. He is not worried about this because he is not party to it."

He said the MDC Alliance was a political entity separate from the MDC-T, hence would not be bound by the Supreme Court ruling.

Timba said Chamisa's rise to be MDC Alliance leader was procedurally followed by the national council, the highest decision-making body outside congress.

"We made the decision to integrate the parties before the 2018 elections and Mwonzora and Komichi agreed to that. We have people who are nursing their loss at the MDC Alliance congress. What we are dealing with here is pain. They are going through the cycle of grief. They are on their way to political dustbin," he said.

Timba urged party supporters to remain calm and know they were dealing with a "vicious regime", which they will, however, defeat.

