Jet carrying Frank Buyanga forced to reroute to Dubai by SA authorities
- 4 hours 25 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
On March 27, a Dubai-registered chartered jet carrying "a returning 40-year-old male South African citizen and his five-year-old son" could not land at OR Tambo because it had not been cleared by the department of transport.The jet rerouted to Dubai, according to a release by the Airports Company of South Africa.
It is thought onboard was the Zimbabwean property tycoon Frank Buyanga, who was born in the United Kingdom but travels on a South African passport. He left Zimbabwe with his young son, who is in the middle of a custody battle between his father and his ex-girlfriend, Chantelle Muteswa.
