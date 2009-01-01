Home | World | Africa | As COVID-19 stalks the continent, Masiyiwa donates 45 Ventilator ICU sets to Zimbabwe

Businessman and philanthropist Strive Masiyiwa has donated 45 Ventilator Intensive Care Unit (ICU) suites to Zimbabwe in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Masiyiwa, who has been leading a campaign to help African governments head off the potentially devastating social and economic impact of the epidemic, was writing on his popular Facebook blog where he explained the importance of Ventilators.

Masiyiwa wrote:

Why Ventilators are so important

If you have been following developments through serious media, and listening to medical experts, you will know by now that the COVID-19 virus attacks the lungs and, at its most acute, it becomes difficult for the person to breath.

There is a type of hospital equipment called a Ventilator, which is used to keep the person alive, whilst they battle with the illness.

Because of the huge demand, this machine is now almost impossible to get, even if you have money to buy. The waiting list with producers runs into months.

It is also not something you can just produce, because of the technology and the supply of parts for it.

Since Higher Life Foundation Zimbabwe is run by a medical doctor, they have been trying to get some of this equipment, which costs from $15,000 up to $100,000 each.

Business leaders and entrepreneurs in every African country must come together, and set up funds to buy this life-saving equipment.

Don't just wait for governments.

By way of example, our foundation, in Zimbabwe - working with some of our donor partners - have just secured 45 full ICU Ventilator suites for distribution to Zimbabwe's public hospitals.

They will be shipped before the end of the month. This is a drop in the bucket, in terms of actual requirement, so I hope groups like mining companies, bottling groups, banks and others will follow our example.

This is a not a crisis in which you "sit on your hands, and provide running commentary" [my Mother]

