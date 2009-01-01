Home | World | Africa | Spare a thought for Nelson Chamisa!
Spare a thought for Nelson Chamisa!



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Luke Tamborinyoka who was the deputy spokesperson of the opposition led by Nelson Chamisa before the Supreme Court ruling this week has said that Morgen Komichi's move to support the ruling caught the party by surprise.

Tamborinyoka said that they had always known that Douglas Mwonzora who was reinstated by the ruling as the party's Secretary-General would do anything for money but they never imagined Komichi doing the same.

But Chamisa's most vociferous backers have their own history of treachery!

Prof Welshman Ncube- MDC Green
Prof Tendai Biti- PDP
Prof Job Sikhala- MDC Jobs
Prof Jonathan Moyo- Zanu PF
Prof David Coltart- MDC Green

With Friends Like These Who Needs Enemies???

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
