Outdoor exercise 'could be banned in the UK'

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 21 minutes ago
Outdoor exercise in the UK could be banned if people ignore the rules on staying at home and social distancing, the country's health secretary has warned.

Matt Hancock told the BBC's Andrew Marr that if people "flout the rules" then the government "will have to take action".

He said: "If you don't want us to have to take the step to ban exercise of all forms outside of your own home, then you've got to follow the rules."

We reported a few minutes ago that Mr Hancock said sunbathing was not allowed and it was "quite unbelievable" that people were still leaving their homes when it was not necessary.

He said the timing of restrictions being lifted would all depend on how people behave, saying "the more people stay at home the less the virus will spread".

Mr Hancock said that the goal for the number of ventilators now needed over the coming weeks is 18,000, and said currently they have between 9 and 10,000.

When asked about the number of nurses that had died of Covid-19 Mr Hancock said the latest figure was three deaths.

