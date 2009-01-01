Home | World | Africa | 'MDC does not own Harvest House' Welshman Ncube says
'MDC does not own Harvest House' Welshman Ncube says



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 59 minutes ago
MDC Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube has revealed that the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai house formerly known as Harvest House is not owned by the MDC.

In a wide-ranging interview with journalist Zenzele Ndebele on Saturday, Professor Ncube said the building was owned by a Trust which had a lease agreement with the MDC Alliance.

The issue of the building came amidst speculations that the MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe would want to move into the building after the Supreme Court pronounced her as the rightful heir to the MDC-T throne which fell vacant after the death of Morgan Tsvangirai.

Ncube added that the supreme court judgment revealed that there was politicization of the judiciary because the judges turned a blind eye on some case judgments that were similar to the case at hand.

Watch the full interview below:

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

