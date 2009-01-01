Home | World | Africa | 'MDC does not own Harvest House' Welshman Ncube says

MDC Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube has revealed that the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai house formerly known as Harvest House is not owned by the MDC.

In a wide-ranging interview with journalist Zenzele Ndebele on Saturday, Professor Ncube said the building was owned by a Trust which had a lease agreement with the MDC Alliance.

The issue of the building came amidst speculations that the MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe would want to move into the building after the Supreme Court pronounced her as the rightful heir to the MDC-T throne which fell vacant after the death of Morgan Tsvangirai.

Ncube added that the supreme court judgment revealed that there was politicization of the judiciary because the judges turned a blind eye on some case judgments that were similar to the case at hand.

Watch the full interview below:

