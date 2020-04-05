Wrestlemania goes ahead with no audience

Wrestlemania, the WWE's biggest show, has gone ahead this weekend without an audience - despite almost every other sports event around the world being postponed or cancelled.

The match was originally going to be held in the massive 65,000-seat Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

But without any spectators, they decided to move it to a (much smaller) training centre in Orlando instead.

It's a two-night event. The first half was held last night, and the rest is tonight.