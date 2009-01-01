UK could see an estimated 7,000 to 20,000 coronavirus deaths
Professor Neil Ferguson told the BBC's Andrew Marr that experts believe the number of deaths "could be anywhere between about 7,000 or so up to a little over 20,000".
He said there are "some signs" the lockdown has helped slow the spread of virus, adding that the epidemic will likely plateau in the next seven to 10 days.Prof Ferguson, whose modelling has guided the UK government on coronavirus, said: "What is critically important then is how quickly case numbers go down - do we see a long, flat peak or do we, as we hope, see a much faster decline?
"That really depends on how effective the current measures are."
NHS England medical director Prof Stephen Powis said last week that if the death toll in the UK was kept below 20,000, "we will have done very well".
