Zimbabwe hikes fuel prices
- 2 hours 35 minutes ago
Diesel has now gone up to ZWL $21.52 from ZWL$18.66 per litre while Blended Petrol has gone up to ZWL$21.77 per litre from ZWL$18.70The new prices of fuel translate to US$0.20 (11 cents) per litre of diesel and US$0.12 (12 cents) per litre of blended petrol using the government-mandated foreign exchange rate of ZWL$25 for every United States Dollar (USD).
Below is the full statement from ZERA.
