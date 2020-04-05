Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe hikes fuel prices
Zimbabwe hikes fuel prices



The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has approved an increase in the price of fuel after the government increased the amount of exercise duty.  The new fuel prices are effective Sunday, 5 April 2020.

Diesel has now gone up to ZWL $21.52 from ZWL$18.66  per litre while Blended Petrol has gone up to ZWL$21.77 per litre from ZWL$18.70

The new prices of fuel translate to US$0.20 (11 cents) per litre of diesel and US$0.12 (12 cents) per litre of blended petrol using the government-mandated foreign exchange rate of ZWL$25 for every United States Dollar (USD).

Below is the full statement from ZERA.

