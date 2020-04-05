Home | World | Africa | MDC MPs urged to resign en masse
MDC MPs urged to resign en masse



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 33 minutes ago
Former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Godfrey Gandawa has urged opposition Members of parliament to resign from the August house and leave ZANU PF to fail on its own.

Said Gandawa on Sunday, "Continuing to participate in corrupted processes only serves to legitimise an oppressive system. Resources permitting, opposition MPs should resign and allow the regime to go it alone. Only when we remove the futile hope offered by the system can we emerge with something new."

When asked how ZANU PF will be kept in check if MDC resigns Gandawa said, "They (ZANU PF) already have the majority without opposition. They can amend anything they want right now."This kind of protest advanced by Gandawa happened in Albania in 2019 when opposition legislators relinquished their mandates after the prime minister, Edi Rama of the Socialist Party of Albania (SPA), said that he would not agree to their demand for a pre-term election.

The Economist said the move left the 140-seat parliament as a single-party assembly, an uncomfortable reminder for many Albanians of the communist era, before the return of multi-party elections in 1991.

Loading...
