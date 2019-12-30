ZANU PF's bone headed ZRP, likely engaging in human ights abuses

ZANU PF's bone headed ZRP, likely engaging in Human Rights Abuses, whilst Destroying Essential Food during Worlds fight against COVID-19.

Allegedly Horrific evidence has emerged (see video) of Zimbabwean citizens apparently being severely thrashed and being on the receiving end of inhuman and degrading treatment at the hands of Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and other unknown security forces. The alleged evidence first came to light on several Zimbabwean focussed social media chat rooms. It was then fact checked and has since been published by various Zimbabwe focussed online media organisations, with reports on Twitter also alleging that there have been numerous arrests linked to the country's COVID-19 Lockdown.

It has been allegedly reported, that the thrashings and beatings were metered out, to those said to have broken the lockdown imposed by the leader of the Zimbabwean Government. The leader of the Government is also the leader of Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF), President Emerson Mnangagwa. Despite the fact that they are in defiance of the law, this does not justify the cruel, degrading and inhuman punishment that they received and likely some are still receiving at the hands of the (ZRP), who are known ZANU PF proxies, that seem to enjoy perpetrating acts of mild and extreme violence.

In the video it seems someone can actually be heard saying, "Street Kids," thus likely meaning the street kids do not have a place to call home and they also don't have a place that they can beg. So, the question is why are they being ill treated in this way, yet they are as said, street kids.

Freedom from torture, the right to accommodation, the rights to food and security are all fundamental human rights. Unfortunately the ZANU PF led Zimbabwe Government is not honouring a plethora of the United Nations Signed and Ratified Basic Human Rights Covenents even in this difficult time of the World COVID-19 pandemic.

Section 51 of the Zimbabwe Constitution also makes it clear that Every person has inherent dignity in their private and public life, and the right to have that dignity respected and protected.

Section 52 of the Zimbabwe Constitution says, Every person has the right to bodily and psychological integrity, which includes the right a) to freedom from all forms of violence from public or private sources;

b) subject to any other provision of this Constitution, to make decisions concerning reproduction;

Section 53 of the Zimbabwe Constitution says; No person may be subjected to physical or psychological torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

Thus given the above, the rest of the constitution and the UN treaties and conventions one can clearly see that ZANU PF seems bereft of any actual or implied conscience. It looks like they just want to propagate laws without actual or implied justice. Lately chat in some social media groups is inferring that through their proxies, ZANU PF are busy doing what they do best, abusing, abducting, torturing, falsely arresting, lying, killing, stealing and politicking through all manner of ill thought out brutal schemes.

There is also clear evidence of ZRP destroying food which could have been used feed the same hungry street kids and other vulnerable groups. One has to ask how bone headed, morally void and insensitive the ZRP has to be, to engage in the destruction of food, even in the areas that were recently hit by Cyclone Idai. The ZANU PF proxies and ZANU PF seem to not have any known end to their evilness.

For the sake of the people of Zimbabwe, especially some of the over 8 million and counting who are likely in abject poverty and many of whom (up to 4.1 million) are being assisted by the World Food Program (WFP), as detailed in the article published on 30 December 2019 by the United Nations (UN) and the above. The likelihood of calling for the freezing and sequestration of assets of all those who are linked to the ZANU PF Junta Regimes Finance Ministry, (@ZimTreasury) and Information Ministry (@infominzw) and ZRP (@PoliceZimbabwe) especially their bank accounts is likely a worth while start given the times we are in as a Global Village.

The proceeds may then be used to feed, heal, house and educate the people of Zimbabwe, especially the most vulnerable during these most trying of times. One wonders how the those thrashed, beaten up, arrested and tortured by ZRP will be defended by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR, @ZLHRLawyers)are going to be able to defend each and every single person arrested by a brutal regime that seems to be determined to rule by extreme and ultimate force.

By Thabo Makuyana