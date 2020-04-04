Home | World | Africa | Commercial Tobacco farmers respond to Covid 19 awareness

COMMERCIAL Tobacco farmers in Centenary, Mashonaland Central province have responded well to the deadly Covid-19 disease awareness by minimizing workers and giving those at work protective clothing.

A compliance survey conducted by this publication proved that Web for Ashford farm and Prise for lalatchel proved that farmers are taking heed of the deadly pandemic.

Speaking from the farms legal aid network society director Collins Chapasuka Kasiya hailed the farmers for minimizing their work force and giving protective clothing to the few workers left .

"I have been moving round to check on the safety of trustees and members of my organization and l was really pleased with these two farm that have taken heed of the measures to mitigate the deadly Coronavirus that has wrecked havoc globally," Kasiya said.

"The farm owners have managed to give basic groceries to their workers for a short period to avoid starvation and unnecessary movement , they left few workers who are working on critical production points."

Farmers who spoke to Bulawayo24.com said their health was more important than work hence they appreciate the move by the government and their employer of staying at home to mitigate Covid-19.

"We are very happy with government's move of staying at home for 21 days total lockdown because we heard that a lot of people are dying in Western countries so it better to stay alive and health than to risk our lives because of work our employers have given us time to stay at home and providing groceries for our up keep we are grateful," Sarudzai Kabwe said.

" We are working on critical positions and we were given protective clothing above all we are maintaining the social distancing in a bid to combat Covid-19," said James Homodza.

Zimbabwe has recorded nine cases of Coronavirus with one fatality and is now on day seven of total lockdown in trying to combat the deadly pandemic.

