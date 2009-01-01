Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Bridal couple and guests arrested on wedding day in SA - video goes viral

A bridal couple, their priest and over 40 guests have been arrested outside Richards Bay on their wedding.

They have been apprehended for contravening lockdown regulations restricting the gatherings of people.

SAPS National Spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says the senior public prosecutor will guide the police on charges the suspects will face.

"People are still taking chances, not realising the seriousness of this virus," Naidoo said.

"For now, I don't think they can have any reasonable explanation for continuing with that wedding. We will be interviewing each one individually.

"The charges will be put to them, they have definitely contravened the regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

"The prosecutor will guide us on exactly which charges will be preferred against them. I don't think we can be expecting any explanation from them at this point in time unless we have spoken to the senior prosecutor."

A video of their arrest has gone viral on social media.

[embedded content]

