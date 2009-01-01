Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Bridal couple and guests arrested on wedding day in SA - video goes viral
Commercial Tobacco farmers respond to Covid 19 awareness
Zimbabwe's corona testing kits defective

WATCH: Bridal couple and guests arrested on wedding day in SA - video goes viral



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A bridal couple, their priest and over 40 guests have been arrested outside Richards Bay on their wedding.

They have been apprehended for contravening lockdown regulations restricting the gatherings of people.

SAPS National Spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says the senior public prosecutor will guide the police on charges the suspects will face.

"People are still taking chances, not realising the seriousness of this virus,"  Naidoo said.

"For now, I don't think they can have any reasonable explanation for continuing with that wedding. We will be interviewing each one individually.

"The charges will be put to them, they have definitely contravened the regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

"The prosecutor will guide us on exactly which charges will be preferred against them. I don't think we can be expecting any explanation from them at this point in time unless we have spoken to the senior prosecutor."

A video of their arrest has gone viral on social media.

[embedded content]

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 155