Zimbabwe's corona testing kits defective

IN A stunning development, it has emerged that some of the coronavirus testing kits that have been donated or brought into the country are defective.

The bombshell revelation raises serious questions about the accuracy of the total number of people in the country who are said to have so far tested positive for the lethal virus.

To date, Zimbabwe has only reported nine positive cases of the killer virus — as well as one fatality, that of prominent broadcaster Zororo Makamba.

Speaking to the Daily News, Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo confirmed that there were defective rapid testing kits in the country, forcing authorities to wait for the delivery of more reliable equipment.

"We received some kits which we are not using because we found that they were defective.

"We are, therefore, waiting to receive definitive testing kits because some of the rapid results testing kits we have give defective results.

"This way, one person can test negative when one is positive, and a positive person can test negative when that is not the case. So, those tests are not reliable," Moyo said.

"The only reliable testing that is taking place in the country is being carried by the government and not private hospitals," Moyo further told the Daily News on Sunday.

