Africa coronavirus cases at 9 198 with 414 deaths across Africa



Locals wait for their turn to collect water from a borehole in Warren Park, Harare, September 24, 2019 (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

To date, 46 African states have reported a total of 9 198 positive cases and 414 deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Besides South Africa and Egypt, the countries of Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Senegal have all reported over 100 cases, mostly imported by visitors from Europe.

So far the virus has spread fastest in some of Africa's most economically developed countries, like South Africa and Egypt, which have more air connections and commerce with Europe and China, and have the capacity to do the testing to confirm positive cases.

COVID-19 Surveillance Update: 6 April 2020 9:00a.m EAT
https://t.co/wkbk2LdJuI
Total number positive cases in #Africa 9,198
51 countries
414 deaths
813 recovery cases by Region#AfricaPrepares #FactsNotFear #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/CjSnaRj6wG

— African Union (@_AfricanUnion) April 6, 2020
