Africa coronavirus cases at 9 198 with 414 deaths across Africa

To date, 46 African states have reported a total of 9 198 positive cases and 414 deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Besides South Africa and Egypt, the countries of Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Senegal have all reported over 100 cases, mostly imported by visitors from Europe.

So far the virus has spread fastest in some of Africa's most economically developed countries, like South Africa and Egypt, which have more air connections and commerce with Europe and China, and have the capacity to do the testing to confirm positive cases.