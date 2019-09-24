Africa coronavirus cases at 9 198 with 414 deaths across Africa
Locals wait for their turn to collect water from a borehole in Warren Park, Harare, September 24, 2019 (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)
So far the virus has spread fastest in some of Africa's most economically developed countries, like South Africa and Egypt, which have more air connections and commerce with Europe and China, and have the capacity to do the testing to confirm positive cases.
COVID-19 Surveillance Update: 6 April 2020 9:00a.m EAT— African Union (@_AfricanUnion) April 6, 2020
https://t.co/wkbk2LdJuI
Total number positive cases in #Africa 9,198
51 countries
414 deaths
813 recovery cases by Region#AfricaPrepares #FactsNotFear #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/CjSnaRj6wG
