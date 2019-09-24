Mnangagwa witnesses water, maize meal queues in Harare drive-by

Locals wait for their turn to collect water from a borehole in Warren Park, Harare, September 24, 2019 (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Sunday came face to face with the harsh realities of life in some of Harare's poor neighbourhoods after an unannounced drive-by tour.

Mnangagwa declared a 21-day lockdown starting on March 30 to help slowdown the spread of the novel coronavirus – but for many, staying at home is a luxury they can scarcely afford.

Without running water, many residents crowded around boreholes for the precious liquid while others stood in queues to buy the scarce maize meal staple.

The Zanu-PF leader's long motorcade drove through Mabvuku, Tafara, Kuwadzana, Mufakose, Budiriro, Glenview, Zengeza and Chitungwiza.

George Charamba, the spokesman for the presidency, said at the end of the tour: "This allowed the president to meet society in its spontaneous, unorganised form in order to gauge what really goes on behind protestations of compliance.

"Happily, Zimbabweans did not disappoint. Even on community water points, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and municipal police jointly manned and organised communities for order and social distancing.

"It became clear that the water supply situation in our cities and towns needs urgent attention."

Some of Harare's neighbourhoods have not had running water for decades now.

Last week, a suspected coronavirus case was found to be typhoid following testing. A cholera outbreak in 2008 killed over 2,000 people.