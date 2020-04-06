Home | World | Africa | Jonathan Moyo sends a message to Ndebeles in diaspora
Jonathan Moyo sends a message to Ndebeles in diaspora



Professor Jonathan Moyo has urged Matabeleland citizens in the diaspora to pull resources together and equip their health infrastructure to be able to respond to the threats from the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Moyo made the outcry after Minister of Local government July Moyo was asked if  Thorngrove Hospital was not ready to cater for at least one positive patient he had said, "I'm saying if something had to happen, I'm not a medical (officer) depending on the intensity, they would have to go to Wilkins."

News that Matabeleland has no coronavirus facility is yet another reason why a federal republic is required, to end marginalisation. Devolution has failed to take off in any way despite a US$310 million budget allocation in 2018. #NoCovidHospitalMthwakazi #Bayadelela pic.twitter.com/4mQU1ddXAn

— Dr Godfrey Gandawa (@DrGGandawa) April 6, 2020

"Children from Matabeleland in the Diaspora, don't wait for something to happen tomorrow and, unfortunately, hope to get help at Wilkins Hospital in Harare," said Prof Moyo. "Put your heads and pockets together, reach out to compassionate compatriots, and act now before something happens tomorrow!"

Veteran journalist Ezra Tshisa Sibanda and other Zimbabweans in the diaspora have been doing fundraising to equip Thorngrove hospital to capacitate it to deal with the pandemic.

Children from Matabeleland in the Diaspora, don't wait for something to happen tomorrow and, unfortunately, hope to get help at Wilkins Hospital in Harare. Put your heads and pockets together, reach out to compassionate compatriots, and act now before something happens tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Vn8tT8OTDM

— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) April 6, 2020

South African exiled former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Godfrey Gandawa weighed in on Prof Moyo's words saying, "News that Matabeleland has no coronavirus facility is yet another reason why a federal republic is required, to end marginalisation. Devolution has failed to take off in any way despite a US$310 million budget allocation in 2018."  
