Zwelinzima Vavi hospitalised

This was confirmed by Vavi's long-time trade union comrade Irvin Jim on social media on Sunday evening.
"Comrades, friends, in the recent past all of us had to contend, in NUMSA, SAFTU, SRWP, UF with sad news that one of our own leaders Zv (Vavi) tested positive with this notorious global epidemic (Covid-19). He is admitted, we wish him victory and his family against these notorious virus [sic]," Jim, the secretary-general of National Union of Metalworkers, posted on Twitter.
The revelation came after Vavi, the general secretary of SA Federation of Trade Unions, announced on Thursday that he had tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus. The firebrand leader on Saturday released a video of himself in which he was sweating heavily.
