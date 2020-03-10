Home | World | Africa | 'Mwonzora and Komichi to be expelled form MDC' Welshman Ncube reveals

MDC former Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora and his ally Morgen Komichi will soon be expelled from the MDC, Professor Welshman Ncube has revealed.

In a meeting with the MDC North America Province over the weekend Professor Ncube said expulsion letters will be served to Komichi and Mwonzwora by the Secretary-General as soon as they are prepared.

However, Ncube said no decision has been made yet to recall them from parliament even though they were seconded by MDC Alliance.

He added that the MDC Alliance would strengthen our security and intelligence in order to deal with party malcontents in a timely manner.

Read the full minutes of the meeting below:

For the benefit of some of our members who missed the meeting, here are some of the highlights from the meeting:

1. The VP gave a political and legal background of what the Supreme Court judgement means to MDC Alliance. The politics of it is that ZANU PF does not want dialogue with MDC Alliance but with Khupe, hence this calculated plot to remove President Advocate Nelson Chamisa from MDC Alliance. Again the VP assured us that the judgement affects an entity called MDC-T and not MDC-Alliance. He told us not to panic, to stay focused and vigilant. He reminded us to avoid traps from rejects Komichi, Mwonzwora and Khupe. The renegades are vigorously hunting for support from within all our structures in the party. Let's be vigilant.

2. On a question on whether the renegades will be officially expelled. He said expulsion letters will be served to Komichi and Mwonzwora by the Secretary-General asap. No decision has been made yet to recall them from parliament even though they were seconded by MDC Alliance. The VP promised the party would strengthen our security and intelligence in order to deal with party malcontents in a timely manner.

3. On another question where a member asked why the part looked unprepared for the decision, the VP said The MDC Alliance Executive were aware of what was coming. Our leadership was not caught unaware. They discussed this at length during their last meeting on March 10th, 2020.

4. The VP told members that ZANU PF cannot dictate the leadership of our party. He said starting afresh with a new party is not necessary since our party was rebranded and strong, the question of leadership was settled during the 2019 inaugural MDC ALLIANCE congress.

5. The party is preparing for the 2023 election through the branch supremacy program. The election preparation will be polling station-based and that the party will not be short of election and polling agents come 2023. The party is vigorously pushing for electoral reforms to be implemented before the next election.

6. The VP fully and clearly explained why the party appealed the initial High Court judgement.

7. The President has appointed him and VP Biti to act as point persons and lead responses to this judgement. Organizing and Communication departments will be handling frequently asked questions.

8. VP appealed to external Assembly provinces to help fundraise for the party

9. The VP expressed serious concern about the government honestness and readiness to deal with COVID-19 in Zimbabwe. He said people are on their own basically since the health system collapsed a long time ago. The situation is dire since most people cannot even survive a 2-day lockdown and most people are not practising social distancing since they have to queue for food especially meal-meal. He said even the police are seen packed and packing people in their lorries. The general attitude is that people are not taking this pandemic seriously at all.

On behalf of the province, chairman Chief Svosve reassured the VP that MDC Alliance NAP stand with the people of Zimbabwe and with our President, Advocate Nelson Chamisa. He sends revolutionary greetings to the President.

Mr F. Manyanga

MDC ALLIANCE NAP Communications Desk

