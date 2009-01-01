Home | World | Africa | War veterans breath fire on Chiwenga's allay

War veterans in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central province gave a strong warning on ZANU-PF official Goodman Musariri who was dragged to Bindura magistrates courts for underminig the authority of the President.

Musariri is allegedly to have been denouncing president Emmerson Mnangagwa while endorsing vice president Constantine Chiwenga as the right candidate on Zanu pf WhatsApp group and has since been granted $300 bail by Bindura magistrate Moreblessing Makati.

Below is a warning by Mazowe war veterans chairperson Efanos Mudzimunyi:

"It is high time and end of the road to the administrator of this group because your freedom is beyond and you can do that out of ZANU PF not inside ZANU PF. As the chairman of the Mazowe War Veterans of Mazowe Chapter, I have been following all the conversations on this group and as war veterans we discovered that, your group is a security threat to our party ZANU PF. Your membership was done without the concern of individuals (2) your group's title has got a hidden agenda. (3) uri kuruma uchi furiridza. (4) you are talking about succession at your level. (5) you know your self that, you are receiving funding from some where. (6) you are always on App, this is proof that, you are under pay roll. We are the stakeholders of ZANU PF and our duty is to defend ZANU PF and its leaders. You can not teach us what to do. Those behind you, the rope is now worn-out. We are going to take the bull by the horns. This is not a threat but be out of ZANU PF so that you do your dirty job. Mudzimunyi Efanos (War veterans chairman Mazowe)"

Meanwhile, further allegations are that Masariri is supporting the Chiwenga faction and is creating a rift in the once Zanu pf strong hold Mashonaland Central province.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...