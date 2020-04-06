Home | World | Africa | Police controlling selling of mealie-meal
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Police in Chikanga, Mutare have been called to control the selling of mealie-meal at TM Chikanga.

Mealie-meal is now a scarce commodity in Zimbabwe and people are scrambling for it where ever it is found.

However, in the scramble for the scarce commodity people are now defying social distancing a measure put foward by the government to combat the deadly Covid-19.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
