Police controlling selling of mealie-meal

Police in Chikanga, Mutare have been called to control the selling of mealie-meal at TM Chikanga.

Mealie-meal is now a scarce commodity in Zimbabwe and people are scrambling for it where ever it is found.

However, in the scramble for the scarce commodity people are now defying social distancing a measure put foward by the government to combat the deadly Covid-19.

