Zimbabweans call for lifting of lockdown



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 39 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
It's been over a week since Zimbabwe entered a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

But people already calling for it to be lifted, saying they're starving.

Before the lockdown, Zimbabwe was already facing critical shortages of basic commodities, especially staples like maize meal and cooking oil.

Some Harare residents are now calling for the lifting of the lockdown.

According to the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union, the country's unemployment rate is over 90 percent.

Many people have become street vendors to survive.

But the lockdown has seen them being kicked off the streets and now they have no source of income.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

