Mnangagwa receives Covid-19 donations
- 43 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
President Mnangagwa today received donations of materials used to fight the Covid-19 pandemic from three organisations that have joined the fray to battle the spread of the virus.
The President received the donations at State House in the presence of Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi. First to present its donation was Timber Care which operates in Manicaland.
The firm donated a consignment of 10 000 face masks and promised to deliver another donation of ventilators.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173