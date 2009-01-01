Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa receives Covid-19 donations

President Mnangagwa today received donations of materials used to fight the Covid-19 pandemic from three organisations that have joined the fray to battle the spread of the virus.

The President received the donations at State House in the presence of Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi. First to present its donation was Timber Care which operates in Manicaland.

The firm donated a consignment of 10 000 face masks and promised to deliver another donation of ventilators.

