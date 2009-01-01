Home | World | Africa | Govt assists the homeless

Government has moved hundreds of homeless people in Harare to various centres on the outskirts of the city as part of measures to contain the spread of the Covid 19 disease.The people are being accommodated in Mt Hampden, Ruwa Rehabilitation Centre and Jamaica Inn. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana confirmed the development on his Twitter handle.

"As part of social protection of the vulnerable, Government through the Department of Social Services moved hundreds of homeless males to Mt Hampden, dozens of boys living and working on the streets to Ruwa Rehabilitation Centre and females are accommodated at Jamaica Inn during the lockdown," Mr Mangwana said.

