'We stopped Chamisa from going to state house' says Obert Gutu
- 2 hours 15 minutes ago
Speaking during an interview with New Zimbabwe.com on Monday Gutu said Chamisa was a beneficiary of votes that belonged to Morgan Tsvangirai.
Said Gutu, "Chamisa got over two million votes in 2018 because he benefited from the people who sympathised with Morgan Tsvangirai. He was using the Tsvangirai brand."When asked why his party lost when they also used the Tsvangirai brand Gutu said, "We went to the election without money. I and some comrades and to finance the whole election campaign. Chamisa illegitimately benefitted from the Political Finances Act. We need our money back."
Gutu had earlier revealed that his party will be recalling MDC MPs who do not toe the party line.
