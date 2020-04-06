Home | World | Africa | 'We stopped Chamisa from going to state house' says Obert Gutu

Former MDC-T Spokesperson Obert Gutu says his party stopped MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa from entering state house in the watershed 2018 elections because he is a dictator.

Speaking during an interview with New Zimbabwe.com on Monday Gutu said Chamisa was a beneficiary of votes that belonged to Morgan Tsvangirai.

Said Gutu, "Chamisa got over two million votes in 2018 because he benefited from the people who sympathised with Morgan Tsvangirai. He was using the Tsvangirai brand."

When asked why his party lost when they also used the Tsvangirai brand Gutu said, "We went to the election without money. I and some comrades and to finance the whole election campaign. Chamisa illegitimately benefitted from the Political Finances Act. We need our money back."

Gutu had earlier revealed that his party will be recalling MDC MPs who do not toe the party line.

Watch the video clip below:

@nelsonchamisa got over 2 million votes in 2018 because he benefited from the people who sympathised with Morgan Tsvangirai. He was using Tsvangirai Brand. *We need our money back that he also benefited from the PFA says @GutuObert @TereraiSithole @hwendec @PedzisaiRuhanya pic.twitter.com/AzrKcyohvz — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) April 6, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...