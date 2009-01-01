Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Prophet Makandiwa fires salvo at Mnangagwa
WATCH: Prophet Makandiwa fires salvo at Mnangagwa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  3 hours 33 minutes ago
UFIC leader Emmanuel Makandiwa is an angry man after the media branded him as a false prophet who lied that he prophesied the coming of the Coronavirus.

In an emotionally charged up sermon delivered on Sunday through social media, Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa said it is him who saved Mnangagwa's life prophetically and he went on to appoint small boys who should be grateful to him instead of fighting him.

Commenting on the video Presidential Spokesperson George  Charamba said, "I suppose you enjoy goading us using Mr. Makandiwa, a mere man like all of us, and thus just as susceptible. I know him personally and he would have expressed his disappointment with me if he had any. Stop being unnecessarily useful."

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

