WATCH: Prophet Makandiwa fires salvo at Mnangagwa
- 3 hours 33 minutes ago
In an emotionally charged up sermon delivered on Sunday through social media, Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa said it is him who saved Mnangagwa's life prophetically and he went on to appoint small boys who should be grateful to him instead of fighting him.
Commenting on the video Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba said, "I suppose you enjoy goading us using Mr. Makandiwa, a mere man like all of us, and thus just as susceptible. I know him personally and he would have expressed his disappointment with me if he had any. Stop being unnecessarily useful."
Watch the video below:
[embedded content]
