BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe rise to 10
According to Mambo, the latest case is a 24-year-old female, a Harare resident who arrived from the United Kingdom two weeks ago.
"She said to be clinically stable. a total of 371 people has so far been tested since the first case was recorded," Mambo said.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
