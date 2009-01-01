Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe rise to 10

Veteran journalist Elias Mambo has reported that Zimbabwe now has 10 confirmed #COVID19 cases.

According to Mambo, the latest case is a 24-year-old female, a Harare resident who arrived from the United Kingdom two weeks ago.

"She said to be clinically stable. a total of 371 people has so far been tested since the first case was recorded," Mambo said.





