BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, BBC News has reported.

According to the broadcaster, Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday.

The government Spokesperson said, "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital."

According to Sky News, the decision to move Johnson to intensive care around 7pm on Monday.

At 9pm UK time, Sky News reported that even though Johnson has been moved to intensive care he is not on a ventilator.

More to follow...

