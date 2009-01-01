Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe rise to 10
Jack Ma donates another 1 Million tests kits to Africa

BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 58 minutes ago
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, BBC News has reported.

According to the broadcaster, Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday.

The government Spokesperson said, "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital."

According to Sky News, the decision to move Johnson to intensive care around 7pm on Monday.

At 9pm UK time, Sky News reported that even though Johnson has been moved to intensive care he is not on a ventilator.

More to follow...

About Article Author

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

