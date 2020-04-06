Home | World | Africa | Jack Ma donates another 1 Million tests kits to Africa
Alibaba founder Jack Ma's Foundation has announced that it is sending a new batch of medical donation to assist Africa to fight the deadly Coronavirus.

In a tweet on Monday the Foundation said it is sending 500 ventilators, 200 000 suits and face shields, 2 000 thermometers, 1-million swabs, and extraction kits, and 500 000 gloves.   

Our second donation to 54 countries in Africa is on the way. That includes 500 ventilators, 200K suits & face shields, 2K thermometers, 1M swabs & extraction kits & 500K gloves. Thank you @AbiyAhmedAli @flyethiopian @AfricaCDC @WFP for your partnership. Stay safe Africa!

— Jack Ma Foundation (@foundation_ma) April 6, 2020

The supplies will be transported with the assistance of the Foundation's partners, the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Food Programme and Ethiopian Airlines.

Last month the Foundation had announced their commitment to donating 100 000 medical masks, 20 000 test kits and 1 000 protective suits and face shields to each country.

