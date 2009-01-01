Home | World | Africa | Man catches wife in act

A Chitungwiza man was bashed by his wife and her lover after catching them red handed.

Juliet Madeira ran off to South Africa with her lover Wilson Mapfumo after being arrested for cheating and beating her husband Sam Madeira.

"I am married to Juliet Madeira (ne machanyangwa) in terms of marriages act chapter 5:11 and the marriage still subsists."

He said his wife beat him up after he got tipped off by someone and caught her red-handed in bed with Mapfumo at 02:05am.

"I reported the case to St Mary's police station in Chitungwiza RRB Number 2282440," said Madeira.

"Juliet and Wilson got arrested for doing this but they got released after paying a fine and have been staying together as husband and wife although she is still married to me," complained Madeira.

Madeira said, "After Juliet left the house to go stay with her lover she came back to the house and took all our matrimonial property to her lover's house."

Madeira went on to complain that when he filed for adultery damages at the court of law his wife and her lover ran away to South Africa and they have been staying there ever since.

"Juliet and I have a 12 year old son together that she abandoned when she also left me," said Madeira.

Madeira also went on to say that Juliet left before he even started pre-school and now he is in grade six.

"My wife and I were leaders together at the ZAOGA FIF Church and what surprises me the most is that Wilson and Juliet are now serving together as leaders in my church."

When Juliet Madeira was asked to comment about this all she could do was insult her ex husband.

"U and Sam both u are stupid. I think u don't have anything to do better lockdown and mind ur bzns.

"Abaiwa ngabude mad*** evanhu. Kuswero tambisa mabundles uchamafunga hako," she messaged this reporter.

